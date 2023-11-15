Loblaw reports $621M Q3 profit, up from $556M a year ago, revenue up 5%

A Loblaws store is seen Monday, March 9, 2015 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2023 7:04 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 7:12 am.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart reported a profit available to common shareholders of $621 million or $1.95 per diluted share for the 16-week period ended Oct. 7.

The result compared with a profit of $556 million or $1.69 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $18.27 billion, up from $17.39 billion in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as food retail same-stores sales rose 4.5 per cent and drug retail same-store sales gained 4.6 per cent, helped by front store same-store sales growth of 1.8 per cent and pharmacy same-store sales growth of 7.4 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $2.26 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.01 per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

