4 men charged, loaded handgun seized from stolen vehicle in Mississauga

Weapon seized
Authorities executed a search warrant at an accommodation facility in that area and seized an illegal 45-calibre semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. Four men were arrested at the scene. Photo: Peel police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 15, 2023 7:43 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 7:46 pm.

Four men are facing several firearm-related charges after police seized a loaded handgun from an alleged stolen vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police officers were in the Erin Mills Parkway and North Sheridan Way area just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, November 13, investigating a stolen vehicle.

Authorities executed a search warrant at an accommodation facility in that area and seized an illegal 45-calibre semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. Four men were arrested at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Related:

On Wednesday, they were identified as Sufiyan Naqvi, Guled Abdullahi, Ediris Moallin, and Waheeb Ahmed – all 22 years old and from Mississauga.

The four accused face similar offences, including two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and the knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other charges.

The men were all held for bail hearings and appeared in court.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation
Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

3h ago

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

3h ago

Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed
Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year. DoorDash Canada released...

4h ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

3h ago

Top Stories

Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation
Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

3h ago

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

3h ago

Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed
Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year. DoorDash Canada released...

4h ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

3h ago

0:52
Woman dead, three others injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York
Woman dead, three others injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York

Toronto Police say there is information that the driver who struck four people in North York did so intentionally. One woman was killed and three others injured. Michelle Mackey with the latest.

5h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

7h ago

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

9h ago

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.
More Videos