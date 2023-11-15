4 men charged, loaded handgun seized from stolen vehicle in Mississauga

Four men are facing several firearm-related charges after police seized a loaded handgun from an alleged stolen vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police officers were in the Erin Mills Parkway and North Sheridan Way area just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, November 13, investigating a stolen vehicle.

Authorities executed a search warrant at an accommodation facility in that area and seized an illegal 45-calibre semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. Four men were arrested at the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, they were identified as Sufiyan Naqvi, Guled Abdullahi, Ediris Moallin, and Waheeb Ahmed – all 22 years old and from Mississauga.

The four accused face similar offences, including two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and the knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other charges.

The men were all held for bail hearings and appeared in court.