4 men charged, loaded handgun seized from stolen vehicle in Mississauga
Posted November 15, 2023 7:43 pm.
Last Updated November 15, 2023 7:46 pm.
Four men are facing several firearm-related charges after police seized a loaded handgun from an alleged stolen vehicle in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police officers were in the Erin Mills Parkway and North Sheridan Way area just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, November 13, investigating a stolen vehicle.
Authorities executed a search warrant at an accommodation facility in that area and seized an illegal 45-calibre semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. Four men were arrested at the scene. No injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, they were identified as Sufiyan Naqvi, Guled Abdullahi, Ediris Moallin, and Waheeb Ahmed – all 22 years old and from Mississauga.
The four accused face similar offences, including two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and the knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other charges.
The men were all held for bail hearings and appeared in court.