More seniors choosing to age in home instead of downsizing: CMHC report

A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says that although seniors tend to consider downsizing as they age, a large proportion are instead choosing to age in their home rather than put it on the market. Houses are seen on Squamish Nation land in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2023 12:42 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 12:56 pm.

OTTAWA — A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says that although seniors tend to consider downsizing as they age, a large proportion are instead choosing to age in their home rather than put it on the market.

CMHC says the usual increase in renter rates as cohorts age has been occurring later in life and is less pronounced than it used to be.

That could be due to factors such as people living longer, households having more money than their predecessors and relying less on property sales to provide for themselves, and homeowners in urban centres having a wider range of housing to choose from.

The report says households in Toronto and Vancouver are the most likely to transition to condominiums, while in Montreal, there’s a preference for moving to rental housing.

As Canada looks to create additional housing to bring costs down, the national housing agency says solutions geared toward seniors could include increasing supply from existing units by creating secondary suites or laneway homes.

CMHC says policy makers should monitor trends in the coming decades to see whether aging in place could become more popular with seniors, or whether the recent rise in rental housing starts in various regions across the country encourage more senior households to opt for renting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15,2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

Three people have been rushed to hospital after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews responded the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard near Lawrence...

breaking

10m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

58m ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

48m ago

Male beaten and stabbed in Oshawa, 3 in custody
Male beaten and stabbed in Oshawa, 3 in custody

Three people, two men and a woman, are facing charges after a male was beaten and stabbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the John Street East and Simcoe Street South area at...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

Three people have been rushed to hospital after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews responded the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard near Lawrence...

breaking

10m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

58m ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

48m ago

Male beaten and stabbed in Oshawa, 3 in custody
Male beaten and stabbed in Oshawa, 3 in custody

Three people, two men and a woman, are facing charges after a male was beaten and stabbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the John Street East and Simcoe Street South area at...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

19h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

19h ago

2:29
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin

Months after the TTC prematurely closed Line 3 Scarborough RT after a derailment, a previously approved and long-term plan for replacement buses will be coming into effect on Nov. 19. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

22h ago

0:34
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

British police have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of Adam Johnson on the hockey rink last month. Johnson's neck was cut with a skate. The identity of the person charged is not known.

21h ago

More Videos