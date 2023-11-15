Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,057.89, up 34.16):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $45.72 on 14.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up one cent, or 0.04 per cent, to $25.97 on 13.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.34, or 1.48 per cent, to $89.45 on 7.9 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 75 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $119.89 on 7.5 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 1.24 per cent, to $9.60 on 7.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 36 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $45.63 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Consumer Staples. Down $5.15, or 6.81 per cent, to $70.43. Metro Inc. reported higher sales and earnings as the effects of a Toronto-area strike were offset by an extra week in its fourth quarter, but the grocer tempered its outlook for the coming year due to the expected costs of investing in facilities in Quebec and Ontario. President and CEO Eric La Fleche said Wednesday that fiscal 2024 will be a “transition year” for the grocer.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Consumer Staples. Down $2.74 or 2.23 per cent, to $120.29. Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said it’s continuing to expand its footprint of discount stores as consumers trade down after a run of high food inflation. Loblaw reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago, as it said its discount stores saw higher traffic.

Slate Office REIT. (TSX:SOT.UN). Real Estate. Down 12 cents or 11.77 per cent, to 90 cents. Slate Office REIT suspended its monthly cash distributions and announced a plan to sell a large part of its portfolio of properties. The trust said late Tuesday that its management and board has identified non-core assets for sale comprising about 40 per cent of its total gross leasable area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press