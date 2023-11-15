Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2023 4:58 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,057.89, up 34.16):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $45.72 on 14.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up one cent, or 0.04 per cent, to $25.97 on 13.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.34, or 1.48 per cent, to $89.45 on 7.9 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 75 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $119.89 on 7.5 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 1.24 per cent, to $9.60 on 7.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 36 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $45.63 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Consumer Staples. Down $5.15, or 6.81 per cent, to $70.43. Metro Inc. reported higher sales and earnings as the effects of a Toronto-area strike were offset by an extra week in its fourth quarter, but the grocer tempered its outlook for the coming year due to the expected costs of investing in facilities in Quebec and Ontario. President and CEO Eric La Fleche said Wednesday that fiscal 2024 will be a “transition year” for the grocer. 

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Consumer Staples. Down $2.74 or 2.23 per cent, to $120.29. Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said it’s continuing to expand its footprint of discount stores as consumers trade down after a run of high food inflation. Loblaw reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago, as it said its discount stores saw higher traffic.

Slate Office REIT. (TSX:SOT.UN). Real Estate. Down 12 cents or 11.77 per cent, to 90 cents. Slate Office REIT suspended its monthly cash distributions and announced a plan to sell a large part of its portfolio of properties. The trust said late Tuesday that its management and board has identified non-core assets for sale comprising about 40 per cent of its total gross leasable area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

51m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

32m ago

Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed
Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year. DoorDash Canada released...

1h ago

Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation
Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

45m ago

