Netflix signs first-look film project deal with Montreal’s Attraction

A still image of Attraction’s production of “Mégantic,” a dramatization of the deadly Lac-Mégantic, Que. runaway train disaster which killed 47 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Yan Turcotte **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2023 2:50 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 2:56 pm.

Netflix plans to build up its library of Québécois programming under a new agreement with Montreal-based production house Attraction.

The U.S. streaming giant says it’s struck a first-look deal for French-language film projects that will be developed and produced by the Canadian company.

Attraction is a major film and TV producer in the Quebec market, creating numerous French-language TV series including “Mégantic,” a 2023 dramatization of the deadly Lac-Mégantic, Que., runaway train disaster which killed 47 people.

Attraction’s president Richard Speer says the partnership with Netflix elevates Quebec content to the global stage and demonstrates the streaming company’s commitment to promoting local francophone talent.

The announcement comes a day after the Liberal government released its final policy direction for the Online Streaming Act, setting the stage for new Canadian content requirements for digital entertainment giants such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission will now be tasked with a multi-year project of first creating the regulations — which will be formed after public consultations around the definitions of Canadian content — before mapping out how the new rules might apply to streaming companies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

