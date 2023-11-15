New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announces run for US Senate seat in 2024

FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, left, and first lady Tammy Murphy attend the National Governors Association summer meeting, July 15, 2022, in Portland, Maine. Tammy Murphy on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, launched a bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in next year's contest. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Mike Catalini, The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 7:04 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 7:12 am.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy on Wednesday launched a bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in next year’s contest.

Her candidacy, announced Wednesday, puts her in the running to become the first woman elected to the Senate from New Jersey. The Democratic primary already features Rep. Andy Kim and could include Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who has lost significant party support amid federal bribery charges but has not ruled out a run in 2024.

“We need a senator who will work every single day to lower the cost of living, protect abortion rights, end the gun violence epidemic, and defend our democracy,” she said in a roughly four-minute-long video posted online.

Murphy, 58, is a constant at events alongside her husband, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, and has taken on maternal and infant health and the environment as her top issues during her time as first lady — issues she highlighted in her announcement.

A Virginia native, and University of Virginia graduate, Tammy Murphy worked in finance at Goldman Sachs alongside Phil Murphy before the couple settled in New Jersey. They have four children.

Democrats picked up at least five seats in the Assembly in this year’s midterm legislative elections, a boon for the governor who is in the final two years of his second term.

Those successes could translate into critical county support for the first lady, who campaigned alongside the governor to increase their party’s legislative majorities. A number of key county party chairmen set candidate ballot positions, and support from the county party frequently leads to electoral success.

Murphy is well known in New Jersey’s political circles. Before the governor’s first run for office in 2017, she worked to set up a think tank he used to showcase policy ideas. She is the honorary chair of the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy and launched Nurture NJ, an initiative aimed at boosting infant and maternal health and lowering maternal mortality, with a goal of cutting maternal mortality by 50% by 2026.

A former Republican, Tammy Murphy has spoken about growing up in a GOP-leaning area of Virginia and has previously donated to that party. She became a Democrat before her husband’s run for office.

Tammy Murphy was named in a gender discrimination lawsuit this year brought by state troopers who worked on the detail responsible for providing security for the governor. The suit alleges that Tammy Murphy denied a trooper the use of a carriage house on Murphy’s property to pump breast milk.

In a statement this week, she denied the allegations as “outrageous and categorically false.”

Menendez has pleaded not guilty to federal charges. Prosecutors have said the senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, accepted bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car over the past five years from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for a variety of corrupt acts. He’s also accused of being an unregistered agent on behalf of Egypt.

He hasn’t said whether he’ll seek reelection in 2024 but said after being indicted that he’s “not going anywhere.” He was first appointed to the Senate seat in 2006 after the vacancy caused by Jon Corzine’s election as governor of New Jersey. Menendez has since won three elections to the Senate.

Kim, a three-term representative from the state’s 3rd District, announced his candidacy just a day after the corruption charges against Menendez, saying he believed New Jersey deserved better.

Menendez’s indictment led to a collapse of Democratic support in the state for him.

Mike Catalini, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

13h ago

Netanyahu rebukes Trudeau after Canadian PM urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza war
Netanyahu rebukes Trudeau after Canadian PM urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged on Tuesday that Israel must use "maximum restraint" to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. "I have been clear that the...

1h ago

Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes
Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood that has spread to adjacent buildings. Emergency crews were called to a house on River Street, just north...

2m ago

Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today
Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today

Canada’s emergency alert phone notification system is slated to be tested on Nov. 15. Testing times vary by province, and the public can check the schedule on the Emergency Alert System’s...

43m ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

13h ago

Netanyahu rebukes Trudeau after Canadian PM urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza war
Netanyahu rebukes Trudeau after Canadian PM urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged on Tuesday that Israel must use "maximum restraint" to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. "I have been clear that the...

1h ago

Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes
Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood that has spread to adjacent buildings. Emergency crews were called to a house on River Street, just north...

2m ago

Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today
Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today

Canada’s emergency alert phone notification system is slated to be tested on Nov. 15. Testing times vary by province, and the public can check the schedule on the Emergency Alert System’s...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

13h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

13h ago

2:29
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin

Months after the TTC prematurely closed Line 3 Scarborough RT after a derailment, a previously approved and long-term plan for replacement buses will be coming into effect on Nov. 19. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

16h ago

0:34
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

British police have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of Adam Johnson on the hockey rink last month. Johnson's neck was cut with a skate. The identity of the person charged is not known.

15h ago

More Videos