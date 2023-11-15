New ‘Spider-Man’ video game features more heroes and a bigger New York sandbox

Expect more of pretty much everything in "Marvel's Spider-Man 2." The new video game features two playable Spider-Men in Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as well an expanded New York sandbox to play in. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sony **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2023 11:46 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 11:56 am.

Expect more of pretty much everything in “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.”

The new video game features two playable Spider-Men in Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as well an expanded New York sandbox to play in.

“Double the protagonists, double the city and a whole lot more sand in the sand box,” said Doug Sheahan, senior programming director at Insomniac Games.

The boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens are featured in the game for the first time. Villains include Venom, Kraven the Hunter and Lizard, among others.

Showcasing the game on PlayStation 5 allowed developers to “let our creativity run a little bit wider,” according to Sheahan.

That’s shown in the game’s opening, a movie-like showdown with a supersized villain high above New York City streets, “a level of ambition I don’t think we would have done on a previous (console) generation.”

The sequence also serves as the game tutorial, although gamers may not realize it.

“What we really set out to achieve with that was to give players some spectacle, give players some fantasy fulfilment. While at the same time they came out of that not even realizing that they were learningto play the game the entire time,” said Sheahan.

In addition to web-slinging, the gamer can now use web wings to navigate New York. That helps players navigate the city in a faster and more natural mode, Sheahan said from Burbank, Calif., where Insomniac is based.

Combat has been upgraded with a parry move that enhances Spider-Man’s defence while forcing the player to up their game when under attack.

“That gives them a little more risk — they can take a hit out of it,” said Sheahan. “But the reward is that they can follow that parry up with extra damage.”

Gamers will also be rewarded for reacting to enemies in combat, which is handy given the villains are no pushovers.

The game’s bosses feel bigger and more aggressive, said Sheahan.

“We were able to kind of really push players to really make sure that they’re on top of things and not just be able to slam buttons as much because they can’t rely on just the same buttons every time. Our bosses are really going to demand that you are watching the boss, paying attention and using the right strategies at the right times.

“I think that that elevates our boss fights, as well as a lot of our other fights, above what we were capable of doing before because we have that added depth and extra layers that players have to engage with.”

The new title opens nine months after the action in “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mike Morales,” released in 2020 for the PlayStation 4. Both protagonists are dealing with changes in their personal life.

“As you go through the game, both are going to be challenged in a lot of different ways.… With great power comes great responsibility. And I think in a lot of ways this game looks at Peter and says: ‘What does that responsibility mean and what is Peter’s power?'”

“They both show a lot of growth in the game and they’re both challenged in who they are outside the (superhero) suit and how they handle those scenarios,” he added.

Gamers get to swing, glide, bike, run or swim in New York. With plenty to see or tackle along the way.

Sheahan, who earned a degree in computer science from Kansas State and a master’s in computer graphics and animation, has been with Insomniac since 2007. His attachment to Spider-Man goes back even longer.

“For me there was so much escapism but also just so much connection,” he explained. “For me, Spider-Man is so much about what happens outside of the suit.… There’s so much relatability there. The scale of Spider-Man always comes back to the people outside of the suit and the people around him.”

The game was released Oct. 20 for PlayStation.

Spider-Man dates back to the 1962 Marvel comic book, “Amazing Fantasy No. 15,” a near-mint copy of which was auctioned off for US$3.6 million in 2021. The comic originally cost 12 cents.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

36m ago

Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today
Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today

Canada’s emergency alert phone notification system is slated to be tested on Nov. 15. Testing times vary by province, and the public can check the schedule on the Emergency Alert System’s...

5h ago

Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes
Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood that has spread to adjacent buildings. Emergency crews were called to a house on River Street, just north...

1h ago

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

17h ago

Top Stories

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

36m ago

Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today
Canadian emergency alert system to be tested today

Canada’s emergency alert phone notification system is slated to be tested on Nov. 15. Testing times vary by province, and the public can check the schedule on the Emergency Alert System’s...

5h ago

Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes
Crews battling house fire in Cabbagetown that has spread to neighbouring homes

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a home in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood that has spread to adjacent buildings. Emergency crews were called to a house on River Street, just north...

1h ago

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

17h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

17h ago

2:29
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin

Months after the TTC prematurely closed Line 3 Scarborough RT after a derailment, a previously approved and long-term plan for replacement buses will be coming into effect on Nov. 19. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

20h ago

0:34
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

British police have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of Adam Johnson on the hockey rink last month. Johnson's neck was cut with a skate. The identity of the person charged is not known.

19h ago

More Videos