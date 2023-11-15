Dashcam footage captures thief stealing SUV in Oakville

The Halton Regional Police Service released dashcam footage in hopes of identifying a man who allegedly stole an SUV from a home driveway in Oakville.

Investigators said homeowners reported that their Lexus SUV was stolen on November 14, 2023, from outside their residence located in the Ninth Line and Dundas Street East area.

Halton police released dashcam footage from a stolen vehicle in Oakville.

Police obtained dashcam footage from the Lexus SUV after the thief ditched the stolen vehicle not far from the initial scene.

The video briefly shows the male suspect authorities are hoping to identify. No injuries were reported.