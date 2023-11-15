breaking
3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Posted November 15, 2023 1:22 pm.
Last Updated November 15, 2023 1:27 pm.
Three people have been rushed to hospital after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in North York.
Emergency crews responded the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard near Lawrence Avenue East at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday for reports that four people were hit.
Paramedics say two women have critical injuries while another person has serious injuries.
More to come. Developing story.