Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper co-owners of historic Chicago theater

FILE - Chance the Rapper arrives at the BET Awards on June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Iconic music producer Quincy Jones and entertainers Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper are co-owners of the historic Ramova Theatre on Chicago's South Side. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that their ownership was announced Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023. The Ramova has been closed for nearly four decades and no opening date has been announced. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 7:17 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 7:26 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — Iconic music producer Quincy Jones and entertainers Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper are now co-owners of the historic Ramova Theatre on Chicago’s South Side.

Their ownership was announced Wednesday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Ramova has been closed for nearly four decades. Developer and co-owner Tyler Nevius bought the property and an adjacent lot from the city in 2017 for $1, the newspaper reported.

Jones, Hudson and Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, are Chicago natives.

“My mother always taught us to take care of home first, so to support the rehabilitation of this extraordinary theater with such a rich history in Chicago means more to me than one could imagine,” Hudson said.

Bennett says “Chicago will always be part” of who he is.

“I joined the team at Ramova to give back to the city that’s given me so much and to provide a stage to showcase the incredible talent Chicago has to offer,” he said.

The Ramova opened in 1929 as a single-screen movie palace. It had shut down by 1985 and was spared demolition. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

When it reopens, the renovated theater will feature a 1,500-seat live music venue and beer garden and grill. No opening date has been announced.

New York-based Other Half Brewing also is a partner in the venture.

“With Ramova, I see a future where the rich cultural heritage of Chicago shines even brighter alongside the country’s most talented artists, which will inspire future generations to come and bring glory to America’s Second City,” Jones said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

2h ago

Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed
Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year. DoorDash Canada released...

3h ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

2h ago

Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation
Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

2h ago

Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed
Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year. DoorDash Canada released...

3h ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

2h ago

Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation
Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

2h ago

0:52
Woman dead, three others injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York
Woman dead, three others injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York

Toronto Police say there is information that the driver who struck four people in North York did so intentionally. One woman was killed and three others injured. Michelle Mackey with the latest.

3h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

5h ago

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

7h ago

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.
More Videos