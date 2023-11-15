Report: Roger Waters denied hotel stays in Argentina and Uruguay over allegations of antisemitism

FILE - Roger Waters performs during a live concert in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Hotels in Argentina and Uruguay have reportedly rejected reservations for Pink Floyd co-founder Waters over accusations of antisemitism leveled at the British singer known for his pro-Palestinian views. The Argentine newspaper Pagina 12 says Waters was due to stay in Buenos Aires ahead of shows Nov. 21-22, 2023, as part of his “This is Not a Drill” tour, but the reservations fell through. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 6:47 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 7:12 pm.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Hotels in Argentina and Uruguay reportedly rejected reservations for Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters over accusations of antisemitism leveled at the British singer known for his pro-Palestinian views.

Waters was due to stay in Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires ahead of shows scheduled for Nov. 21-22 as part of his “This is Not a Drill” tour, but the reservations fell through, with hotels citing a lack of availability, the Argentine newspaper Pagina 12 reported.

Hotels in Montevideo, in neighboring Uruguay, also refused to host him but did not provide a reason, a Pagina 12 story on Wednesday quoted Waters as saying.

The singer said that as a result he was still in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he performed a few days ago.

“I had a dinner date on the 16th with José Mujica, the former president of Uruguay, who is a friend of mine. And I can’t go (…) because the Israeli lobby and whatever they call themselves have canceled me,” Waters told Pagina 12.

The president of the Central Israelite Committee of Uruguay, Roby Schindler, sent a letter to the Sofitel hotel urging it not to host Waters, Pagina 12 said.

Waters “takes advantage of his fame as an artist to lie and spew his hatred towards Israel and all Jews,” Schindler said, according to Pagina 12. “By receiving him, you will be, even if you do not want to, propagating the hatred that this man exudes,” Schindler added.

Waters has been dogged by accusations of antisemitism for years, including criticism by the U.S. government earlier this month. The State Department said Waters has “a long track record of using antisemitic tropes to denigrate Jewish people.”

Speaking to Pagina 12, he vehemently denied that. “They do it because I believe in human rights, and I speak openly about the genocide of the Palestinian people,” Waters said.

In a recent interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald, Waters said the surprise attack by Hamas militants in Israel on Oct. 7 “was blown out of all proportion by the Israelis inventing stories about beheading babies.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

2h ago

Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed
Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year. DoorDash Canada released...

3h ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

2h ago

Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation
Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

2h ago

Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed
Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada's food trends are revealed

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year. DoorDash Canada released...

3h ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

2h ago

Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation
Building housing Toronto strip club Brass Rail Tavern considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

2h ago

0:52
Woman dead, three others injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York
Woman dead, three others injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York

Toronto Police say there is information that the driver who struck four people in North York did so intentionally. One woman was killed and three others injured. Michelle Mackey with the latest.

3h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

5h ago

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

7h ago

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.
More Videos