Ryan Reynolds becomes newest member of Order of British Columbia

Actor Ryan Reynolds is shown during a roast at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass on Feb. 3, 2017. Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2023 8:30 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 8:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia.

The Vancouver-born actor and producer received the honour from Premier David Eby and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at a private ceremony in Vancouver.

The province’s Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat says a last-minute scheduling conflict means Reynolds won’t be attending a ceremony in Victoria on Thursday where more than a dozen other recipients will be recognized.

The award is considered the province’s highest honour.

Recipients this year include Dr. Penny Ballem, who led B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program; nurses Evanna Brennan and Susan Giles, who have worked in the Downtown Eastside for decades; and Chief Harold Leighton, who has served as the chief councillor of the Metlakatla First Nation for more than 35 years.

The government biography for Reynolds says he is a “homegrown heavyweight” whose kindness and selflessness have benefited countless people in B.C., Canada and beyond.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press

