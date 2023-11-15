Ryan Reynolds becomes newest member of Order of British Columbia

VANCOUVER — Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia.

The Vancouver-born actor and producer received the honour from Premier David Eby and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at a private ceremony in Vancouver.

The province’s Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat says a last-minute scheduling conflict means Reynolds won’t be attending a ceremony in Victoria on Thursday where more than a dozen other recipients will be recognized.

The award is considered the province’s highest honour.

Recipients this year include Dr. Penny Ballem, who led B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program; nurses Evanna Brennan and Susan Giles, who have worked in the Downtown Eastside for decades; and Chief Harold Leighton, who has served as the chief councillor of the Metlakatla First Nation for more than 35 years.

The government biography for Reynolds says he is a “homegrown heavyweight” whose kindness and selflessness have benefited countless people in B.C., Canada and beyond.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press