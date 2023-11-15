Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., meets with reporters ahead of a crucial vote on a continuing resolution to keep the government funded at its current levels, a measure not heartily supported by the hard right wing of his party, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2023 2:04 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 2:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was pushing toward a swift vote Wednesday on a temporary government funding package as lawmakers sought to keep the holiday season free from any suspense over a government shutdown.

Senators were trying to speed forward on the funding package one day after it passed the House in an overwhelming bipartisan vote. Passage would push a final confrontation on the government budget into the new year, when the House and Senate will be forced to confront — and somehow overcome — their considerable differences over what funding levels should be.

In the meantime, both top Republicans and Democrats in the Senate appeared ready to avert a shutdown and pass the temporary funding patch well before government funding expires Saturday.

“No drama, no delay, no government shutdown. That’s our goal,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech Wednesday morning.

Senators were still negotiating how the bill could advance through the chamber, but Republican Whip John Thune, the no. 2 Republican, told reporters that there appeared to be little standing in the way of a vote later Wednesday.

The spending package would keep government funding at current levels for roughly two more months while a long-term package is negotiated. It splits the deadlines for passing full-year appropriations bills into two dates: Jan. 19 for some federal agencies and Feb. 2 for others, creating two deadlines where there will be a risk of a partial government shutdown.

The spending bill does not include the White House’s nearly $106 billion request for wartime aid for Israel and Ukraine, as well as humanitarian funding for Palestinians and other supplemental requests. Lawmakers are likely to turn their attention more fully to that request after Thanksgiving holiday in hopes of negotiating a deal.

Schumer called the stopgap funding plan “far from perfect,” but said he would support it because it averts a shutdown and “will do so without any of the cruel cuts or poison pills” that hardline conservatives wanted.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who crafted the plan, has vowed that he will not support any further stopgap funding measures, known as continuing resolutions. He portrayed the temporary funding bill as setting the ground for a spending “fight” with the Senate next year.

The new speaker, who told reporters this week that he counted himself among the “arch-conservatives” of the House, is pushing for deeper spending cuts. He wanted to avoid lawmakers being forced to consider a massive government funding package before the December holidays — a tactic that incenses conservatives in particular.

But Johnson is also facing pushback from other hardline conservatives who wanted to leverage the prospect of a government shutdown to extract steep cuts and policy demands.

Many of those conservatives were among a group of 19 Republicans who defied Johnson Wednesday to prevent floor consideration of an appropriations bill to fund several government agencies.

GOP leaders called off the week’s work after the vote, sending lawmakers home early for Thanksgiving. It capped a period of intense bickering among lawmakers.

“This place is a pressure cooker,” Johnson said Tuesday, noting that the House had been in Washington for 10 weeks straight.

The House GOP’s inability to present a united front on funding legislation could undercut the Louisiana congressman’s ability to negotiate spending bills with the Senate.

Republicans are demanding that Congress work out government funding through 12 separate bills, as the budgetary process requires, but House leadership has so far been forced to pull two of those bills from the floor, seen another rejected on a procedural vote and struggled to win support for others.

When it returns in two weeks, Congress is expected to focus on the Biden administration’s requests for Ukraine and Israel funding. Republican senators have demanded that Congress pass immigration and border legislation alongside additional Ukraine aid, but a bipartisan Senate group working on a possible compromise has struggled to find consensus.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in a floor speech pledged that Republicans would continue to push for policy changes on the U.S. border with Mexico, saying it is “impossible to ignore the crisis at our southern border that’s erupted on Washington Democrats’ watch.”

Schumer said the Senate would try to move forward on both the funding and border legislation in the coming weeks, but warned it would require a compromise.

“Both sides will have to give,” he said.

___

Associated Press reporter Mary Claire Jalonick contributed to this report.

Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

breaking

0m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

2h ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

2h ago

Toronto couple charged in massive cross-border drug smuggling probe
Toronto couple charged in massive cross-border drug smuggling probe

A massive drug seizure at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing has led investigators to a Toronto couple accused of being the organizers of the illicit operation. A release by the Canada Border Services...

20m ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

breaking

0m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

2h ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

2h ago

Toronto couple charged in massive cross-border drug smuggling probe
Toronto couple charged in massive cross-border drug smuggling probe

A massive drug seizure at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing has led investigators to a Toronto couple accused of being the organizers of the illicit operation. A release by the Canada Border Services...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

2h ago

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

20h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

20h ago

2:29
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin

Months after the TTC prematurely closed Line 3 Scarborough RT after a derailment, a previously approved and long-term plan for replacement buses will be coming into effect on Nov. 19. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

More Videos