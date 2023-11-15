Toronto couple charged in massive cross-border drug smuggling probe

A massive drug seizure at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing has led investigators to a Toronto couple accused of being the organizers of the illicit operation.

A release by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and RCMP said a semi-truck coming into Canada at the border was pulled over for a secondary examination on March 4, 2023.

During the inspection, border officers allegedly found around 300 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.

“The driver was arrested, handed over to the RCMP, and was subsequently released,” officials said.

Windsor RCMP and CSBA officers then launched an investigation into where the drugs came from and who was ultimately behind the smuggling attempt.

Police identified Marvin Watson, 31, of Toronto as the suspected organizer of the initial shipment.

His partner, Maria Kguru, 33, of Toronto, was also suspected of being involved.

“Since the incident, investigators gathered evidence that led them to believe that Watson and Kiguru were responsible for more than just trafficking in methamphetamine,” the release adds.

“During the investigation, police observed Watson arrive at his residence in a moving van. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Watson finding 120 kilograms of cocaine in the van.”

That led to the execution of a search warrant at the residence Watson and Kiguru shared in Toronto, where police allege they found 100 kilos of meth, one kilo of opium, and quantities of MDMA and marijuana, as well proceeds of crime and money laundering.

The duo were hit with the following charges:

Maria Kiguru:

• Importation of methamphetamine contrary to sec 6(1) of Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

• Conspiracy to Import contrary to sec 465(1) of Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

• Money laundering contrary to sec 462.31 of CCC

• Proceeds of crime offences contrary to sec 354(1) of CCC

Marvin Watson

• Importation of methamphetamine contrary to sec (6) of CDSA

• Conspiracy to import, contrary to sec 465(1) of CCC

• Possession for Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to sec 5(2) of CDSA

• Possession for Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to sec 5(2) of CDSA

• money laundering contrary to sec 462.31 of CCC

• proceeds of crime offences. contrary to sec 354(1) of CCC

“As a result of this investigation, CBSA and RCMP prevented $13 million worth of drugs from reaching Canadian streets,” the release stated.