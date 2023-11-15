Toronto man wanted in sexual assault offered to drive victim to place of worship

Toronto police say a man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim in the parking lot of a place of worship.

Authorities were called to the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area in St. Clair West Village just before 3:30 p.m. on November 8.

It’s reported that the suspect offered to drive the victim to a place of worship, and when they arrived, he sexually assaulted them in the parking lot.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Marlon Gowdie of Toronto, who is wanted for sexual assault.

He’s described as approximately five-foot-six with a slim build and short black hair. His photo has been released.