Images released of 3 men wanted in TTC subway assault, attempted robbery

Toronto police have released suspect images of three men believed to be behind a random assault that occurred on board a TTC subway train last month.

Authorities were called to Castle Frank Station, located in the Bloor Street East and Castle Frank Road area, just after midnight on October 27.

It’s alleged the victim was sitting on a TTC subway train headed eastbound from Castle Frank Station when the suspect sat beside the victim and demanded the victim’s glasses. Police said when the victim did not comply, the suspect grabbed the victim’s glasses.

They managed to retrieve their glasses and call the police.

Investigators noted that two other men joined the suspect, assaulted the victim and attempted to steal their phone. The three suspects exited the train at Broadview Station.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

The first male suspect is described as 25-30 years old, six feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey Canada Goose vest, a white sweater, light blue jeans, white running shoes and a black ski mask.

The second man is described as 30-35 years old, six feet tall, with a thin build, a short afro, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a navy puffer jacket, a green hooded sweater, black track pants with red/yellow lines down the sides, and black/yellow running shoes.

The third man is described as 25-30 years old, six feet tall, with a thin build and black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black “Jordan Paris” tracksuit, white running shoes and “RIP” tattooed on the right side of his neck.

