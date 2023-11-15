Trudeau heads to Golden State for APEC summit in San Francisco

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right arrives with California Gov. Gavin Newsom prior to signing a memorandum of cooperation on climate change at the California Science Center outside the ninth Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 4:12 am.

SAN FRANCISCO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to California for three days of meetings at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco. 

Trudeau will meet today with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, long a liberal-minded ally in the effort to combat climate change. 

Officials say he’ll attend an APEC reception later in the day hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden before a welcome dinner with tech leaders. 

Biden sits down today with Chinese President Xi Jinping in an effort to defuse a year of international tensions, a meeting widely seen as the focal point of the summit. 

Reports suggest the two leaders are working on a deal to resume bilateral military communications and keeping artificial intelligence out of their respective nuclear defence systems. 

Trudeau, meanwhile, will be aiming for tangible progress on policy priorities in the Indo-Pacific, during bilateral meetings with fellow APEC leaders.

Federal officials say at least two bilateral economic initiatives with key Indo-Pacific partners will be on Canada’s “deliverables” list. 

The absence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also makes it unlikely there will be much drama surrounding Trudeau’s allegations of a link between agents of India’s government and the June shooting death of a prominent Sikh leader in B.C. 

“Modi is not there, so India is not there,” said Andreas Schotter, an associate business professor at Western University.

“It’s been reported as giving the prime minister a chance to avoid the discussion about the issue, but I don’t think it’s a good thing. I think a meeting would have been better than avoiding it.”

There’s still plenty of important work for Canada to do at APEC, officials say: It’s vital to be at the table in a part of the world where the decisions that are made are likely to affect Canadians for generations. 

The main goals for Trudeau include deeper collaboration with APEC nations that will foster middle-class growth and healthy regional competition, all with an eye toward advancing the fight against climate change. 

Officials say Trudeau will promote new Canadian efforts to foster more efficient food production and healthier supply chains, as well as removing trade barriers with countries in the Pacific Rim.  

The region accounts for about half of the world’s merchandise trade, and is the destination for more than 88 per cent of Canadian exports. APEC’s merchandise exports and imports alike now both exceed US$12 trillion annually.  

Canada’s share of that pie reached $1.3 trillion last year, an increase of 22 per cent, thanks to partners that include the U.S., China, Mexico, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. 

The summit comes one year after the Liberal government launched a new $2.3-billion Indo-Pacific strategy aimed at fortifying regional alliances as a hedge against China’s expansive power. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

9h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

9h ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

13h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays
Toronto woman devastated after sexual assault case thrown out due to court delays

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. It’s been a devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who tells CityNews the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist...

9h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

9h ago

Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion
Body found in rubble following Scarborough house explosion

A body has been discovered in the wreckage of a house in Scarborough that was levelled in an explosion over the weekend. Crews were called to the home on Kitchener Road, near Kingston Road and Lawrence...

13h ago

SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police
SUV driver struck and killed man sleeping on sidewalk in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV while he was lying on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, police say. Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street East and...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

9h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

9h ago

2:29
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin

Months after the TTC prematurely closed Line 3 Scarborough RT after a derailment, a previously approved and long-term plan for replacement buses will be coming into effect on Nov. 19. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

13h ago

0:34
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Manslaughter charges laid in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

British police have charged a man with manslaughter following the death of Adam Johnson on the hockey rink last month. Johnson's neck was cut with a skate. The identity of the person charged is not known.

12h ago

More Videos