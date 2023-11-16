Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn’t go far enough for retention of workers

Ontario childcare
MISSISSAUGA, June 15, 2020 Mothers with their kids line up with a social distance to enter a childcare center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on June 15, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire) Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.

By Cynthia Mulligan and Meredith Bond

Posted November 16, 2023 4:47 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 4:53 pm.

Child care advocates warn a new plan from the provincial and federal governments doesn’t go far enough to retain workers and boost the industry as they approach $10/day care.

The Comprehensive Childcare Workforce Strategy announced Thursday is expected to support the recruitment and retention of talented educators.

The province announced an increase to the wage floor for a Registered Early Childhood Educator (RECE) from $20 per hour to $23.84 per hour. It’s expected to rise to $25.86 by 2025.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the increase will create wage parity with those working in schools and allow daycare centres to keep more workers.

“It also brings ECE’s minimum wage to be in the top four wages in the country by province,” said Lecce. “We’re committed to the workforce and we’re committed to keeping fees low. It’s why we see this as a way to enable childcare fee reduction by increasing access to the workforce, shoring them up and supporting them.”

The province said they are supporting the retention of workers by allowing those who are unregistered but have six months of experience in the sector be eligible to receive financial support to obtain an ECE diploma. The workforce strategy also includes $18.5 million per year to establish a dedicated professional development day.

“Of course, an hourly wage increase for very low-paid educators is good news. Obviously, we’re happy that the lowest paid are going to see wage increases,” said Morna Ballantyne, executive director of Child Care Now .

“What we would like to see is a much higher wage set in a provincial wage grid, which would ensure a much higher wage standard that then would be the basis for recruitment and retention.”

Ballantyne said they hoped to see an increase to at least $30 per hour for ECEs and $25 per hour for anyone else who works in a childcare centre.

Lecce said this announcement was just limited to those registered.

“Today’s announcement is specific to ECEs, as per the priority,” said Lecce. “This agreement is creating clear laddering opportunities for the non-ECEs to actually become ECEs. And we’re actually paying the costs associated with that credential upgrade.”

“It’s far too limited … more than registered early childhood educators need big wage bumps to be able to keep the sector strong,” commented Ballantyne.

Ballantyne said their studies have shown workers tend to leave the industry between three and five years after joining.

“Some of it is just people can’t stay in a sector that pays so poorly,” shared Ballantyne. “When people start a job in early childhood education training, they’re often younger. And when they get three, four, five years older, they’re starting to really think about that they need more money.

“They look around and they look at the labor market, especially these days, and they see better pay jobs and that with also better working conditions.”

To increase exposure to the profession, the government will also be supporting the expansion of the dual credit program in secondary schools

Lecce said during the announcement, that they are prepared to accommodate the demand expected when daycare centres drop to $10 per day in 2026.

“We do believe that this comprehensive five-pillar plan is going to help meet the needs and bridge those gaps to help us achieve 86,000 additional spaces,” said Lecce. The new childcare spaces include more than 18,000 in Toronto.

Ballantyne disagreed.

“I do not believe it is enough … it’s not just that there are not enough staff to open and expand licensed programs so that more families have access, but existing programs are having to downsize and close.”

She said another barrier they are seeing across the country is not enough public funding to pay for the cost of building new centres or expanding existing facilities.

Child-care operators that opted into the federal program have dropped fees by at least half. The goal is to charge $ 10 a day before the end of 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

1h ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

1h ago

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes
Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions. Calandra has said the previous housing minister's staff was too...

3h ago

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

1h ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

1h ago

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes
Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions. Calandra has said the previous housing minister's staff was too...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

3h ago

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

17h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

23h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

More Videos