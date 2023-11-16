Cambodia inaugurates new Chinese-funded airport serving popular tourist destination of Angkor Wat

A plane stands parked in the Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport, in Cambodia as it opened Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Cambodia on Thursday officially inaugurated the country's newest and biggest airport, a Chinese-financed project meant to serve as an upgraded gateway to the country’s major tourist attraction, the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex in the northwestern province of Siem Reap. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

By Sopheng Cheang And Heng Sinith, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 2:41 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 2:56 am.

SIEM REAP, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia on Thursday inaugurated its newest and biggest airport, a Chinese-financed project meant to serve as an upgraded gateway to the country’s major tourist attraction, the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex in the northwestern province of Siem Reap.

The Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport is located on 700 hectares (1,730 acres) of land about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Angkor Wat and boasts a 3,600-meter- (11,810-foot) long runway. It can handle 7 million passengers a year, with plans to augment it to handle 12 million passengers annually from 2040.

The airport began operations Oct. 16, with the first flight to land coming from neighboring Thailand. The old airport it replaces was about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the famous tourist site.

Thursday’s inauguration was presided over by Prime Minister Hun Manet, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, the governor of China’s Yunnan province, Wang Yubo, and other officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hun Manet said the old airport was located too close to the Angkor temples and it was feared that vibrations from passing flights were damaging their foundations.

Tourism is one of the main pillars supporting Cambodia’s economy. According to the Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia received some 3.5 million international tourists in the first eight months of 2023, while for the whole of 2019 — the last year before the coronavirus pandemic — it received some 6.6 million foreign visitors.

“Hopefully, 2024 will be the year of the beginning of the advance and rebirth of the tourism sector in our Siem Reap province,” Hun Manet said.

China is Cambodia’s most important ally and benefactor, with strong influence in its economy, shown by numerous Chinese-funded projects, hotels and casinos in the capital, Phnom Penh, and elsewhere around the country. China’s state banks have financed airports, roads and other infrastructure built with Chinese loans. More than 40% of Cambodia’s $10 billion in foreign debt is owed to China.

The new airport, built at a cost of about $1.1 billion, was financed by Angkor International Airport (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., an affiliate of China’s Yunnan Investment Holdings Ltd, under a 55-year build-operate-transfer deal.

Yunnan governor Wang Yubo, speaking for the Chinese government, said the airport’s launch showed the deep friendship between the people of the two countries, while promoting bilateral economic ties.

The project is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, the ambitious program that involves Chinese companies building transportation, energy and other infrastructure overseas funded by Chinese development bank loans. Its goal is to grow trade and the economy by improving China’s connections with the rest of the world in a 21st-century version of the Silk Road trading routes from China to the Middle East and onto Europe.

Another Chinese-funded airport is being constructed at a cost of $1.5 billion to serve the capital. The new Phnom Penh international airport, formally known as the Techo International Airport, is set on 2,600 hectares (6,425 acres) and scheduled for completion in 2024.

___

Associated Press writer Sopheng Cheang reported from Phnom Penh.

Sopheng Cheang And Heng Sinith, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 injured after being 'struck intentionally' by driver in North York
1 dead, 2 injured after being 'struck intentionally' by driver in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after three people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York in what investigators say...

updated

3h ago

Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police
Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police

Toronto police are attempting to identify a suspect wanted in a hate-motivated assault after they allegedly asked a taxi driver if he was Muslim before spraying him in the face with an unknown substance....

5h ago

Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation
Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

3h ago

Toronto man wanted in sexual assault offered to drive victim to place of worship
Toronto man wanted in sexual assault offered to drive victim to place of worship

Toronto police say a man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim in the parking lot of a place of worship. Authorities were called to the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area in St. Clair...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 injured after being 'struck intentionally' by driver in North York
1 dead, 2 injured after being 'struck intentionally' by driver in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after three people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York in what investigators say...

updated

3h ago

Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police
Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police

Toronto police are attempting to identify a suspect wanted in a hate-motivated assault after they allegedly asked a taxi driver if he was Muslim before spraying him in the face with an unknown substance....

5h ago

Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation
Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

3h ago

Toronto man wanted in sexual assault offered to drive victim to place of worship
Toronto man wanted in sexual assault offered to drive victim to place of worship

Toronto police say a man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim in the parking lot of a place of worship. Authorities were called to the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area in St. Clair...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

4h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

9h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

13h ago

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

15h ago

1:47
Indigenous fashion pop-up at the ROM
Indigenous fashion pop-up at the ROM

A new Indigenous market has popped-up at the ROM. Videographer Audra Brown with how the pop-up puts the fashion, accessories, and home accents created by Indigenous designers onto a global stage.

More Videos