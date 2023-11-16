CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in October up 1% from September

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts for October ticked up from September. New homes are built in a housing development in the west end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2023 8:52 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 9:12 am.

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts for October ticked up from September.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in October came in at 274,681, up one per cent from 270,669 in September.

The increase came as the pace of urban housing starts rose two per cent to 257,357 units, with multi-unit urban starts up one per cent at 209,887 and single-detached urban starts up nine per cent at 47,470.

CMHC says the annual pace of housing starts in Montreal fell 43 cent and Toronto saw a 24 per cent decline, while the pace of starts in Vancouver rose 35 per cent, boosted by a 40 per cent increase in multi-unit starts.

The annual pace of rural starts for October was estimated at 17,324.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in October was 256,280, up one per cent from 253,957 in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has been shut down during the morning rush as police investigate a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called...

traffic alert

47m ago

Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police
Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police

A driver accused of killing one person and injuring two others after intentionally running them down at a North York apartment was related to the victims, police say. "We understand there is a familial...

3m ago

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business at a strip mall on Royal Windsor Drive east of Winston Churchill Boulevard...

6m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

TORONTO — The union representing more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. Unifor says contract talks are ongoing, but that...

36m ago

Top Stories

Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has been shut down during the morning rush as police investigate a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called...

traffic alert

47m ago

Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police
Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police

A driver accused of killing one person and injuring two others after intentionally running them down at a North York apartment was related to the victims, police say. "We understand there is a familial...

3m ago

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business at a strip mall on Royal Windsor Drive east of Winston Churchill Boulevard...

6m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

TORONTO — The union representing more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. Unifor says contract talks are ongoing, but that...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

10h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

15h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

19h ago

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

21h ago

More Videos