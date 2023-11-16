B.C. replaces Surrey Police Board with administrator over troubled transition

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr, back right, leaves B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2020. British Columbia is appointing Serr as an administrator to act in place of the Surrey Police Board and assist the city's troubled transition from the RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2023 6:16 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 6:42 pm.

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has appointed an administrator to act in place of the Surrey Police Board and assist the city’s troubled transition from the RCMP to a municipal force.

Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, says all members of the Surrey Police Board have been suspended and he’s appointed former Abbotsford chief constable Mike Serr to take over all their duties.

Farnworth says he acted because of a “lack of progress” from the City of Surrey in the transition to the Surrey Police Service. 

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, who chairs the board, has opposed the transition and has previously accused Farnworth of bullying and misogyny against her.

Farnworth says the decision is not a reflection on the board members who would eventually resume their duties, and he thanked them for their “incredible” work.

The minister says he informed Locke of his decision and they had a “good, cordial conversation.”

“I think this will move things along,” Farnworth said in a briefing, adding that “I’ve made it clear the transition will continue.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

6m ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

1h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

3m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

6m ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

1h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

3m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

5h ago

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

19h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

More Videos