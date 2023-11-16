Decline in local news outlets is accelerating despite efforts to help

FILE - A pressman pulls a copy of one of the final editions of the Rocky Mountain News off the press in the Washington Street Printing Plant of the Denver Newspaper Agency in Denver on Feb. 26, 2009. The decline of local news in the United States is speeding up despite attention paid to the issue, to the point where the nation has lost one-third of its newspapers and two-thirds of its newspaper journalists since 2005. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By David Bauder, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 10:38 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 10:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The decline of local news in the United States is speeding up despite attention paid to the issue, to the point where the nation has lost one-third of its newspapers and two-thirds of its newspaper journalists since 2005.

An average of 2.5 newspapers closed each week in 2023 compared to two a week the previous year, a reflection of an ever-worsening advertising climate, according to a Northwestern University study issued Thursday. Most are weekly publications, in areas with few or no other sources for news.

“My concern is that the acceleration that we’re seeing is only going to worsen,” said Tim Franklin, who heads the local news initiative at Northwestern’s Medill journalism school.

At its current pace, the country will hit 3,000 newspapers closed in two decades sometime next year, with just under 6,000 remaining, the report said. At the same time, 43,000 newspaper journalists lost jobs, most of them at daily publications, with the advertising market collapsing.

While digital outlets have emerged to fill some voids, they’re closing at roughly the same rate as new ones start, the report said. There is talk of public financing helping the industry, and more philanthropic money is coming in, but none of that has changed the trajectory.

Few media outlets are immune from financial concerns. The Washington Post said last month it needed to cut 240 jobs through voluntary buyouts, the website Jezebel said last week that it was closing, NPR is laying off employees, and The Associated Press this week began soliciting donations from readers.

The problems of local news, however, are like a slow drip that has affected every corner of the country.

There are 204 counties in the United States with no local news outlet, and 1,562 with only one, usually a weekly newspaper, the Northwestern report said. That’s more than half of the nation’s 3,143 counties. Northwestern placed 228 of the counties with only one news source on a “watch list,” declaring that single outlet endangered.

Texas, the nation’s second most populous state, has grown 50% since 2005 yet has lost 65% of its newspaper journalists, the report said.

“I don’t think there’s a demand problem for local news,” Franklin said. “I think there’s a supply problem. I don’t think there’s one solution to these problems. I think there are going to be multiple solutions.”

An uptick in local news readership during the pandemic shows people respond when there’s an urgent need to know what is going on in their communities, he said.

But the decline in local news has likely made many potential customers get out of the habit of looking for it. Job cuts at dailies have given rise to “ghost newspapers,” so-named because the product is a shadow of what it used to be, and readers have noticed.

The Alliance of Audited Media said that paid print and digital circulation at the 504 newspapers it has audited this year was 10.2 million. Print circulation alone for those newspapers was over 50 million in 2005.

Rural and poor areas are affected disproportionately, the report said. While new local digital sites have emerged in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Boston, for example, most were based in more affluent, suburban communities with strong broadband access.

Studies have shown that the decline in local news has increased political polarization, led to more political corruption and let outlets that spread misinformation fill the void.

“What we’re trying to do is frame this as a crisis for democracy,” said Penny Abernathy, the report’s co-author and a Medill visiting professor.

Experts point to pockets of success. The Post and Courier of Charleston, S.C. has added 27 new reporters in markets across the state and hopes to have enough digital subscribers to support a statewide newsroom by 2025.

The Recorder, covering Bath, Highland and Alleghany counties in Virginia, was close to closing after more than 140 years when it doubled its subscription price to $99 in 2018. Readers stuck with it, and responded with donations to keep the newspaper afloat during the pandemic, the report said.

Northwestern also suggested public broadcasting as a potential avenue to more local news, while acknowledging that NPR and PBS have funding issues of their own.

“There is some growing awareness about this,” Franklin said. “There needs to be a lot more.”

David Bauder, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

updated

42m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

The union representing more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. Unifor says contract talks are ongoing, but that workers are...

51m ago

Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police
Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police

A driver accused of killing one person and injuring two others after intentionally running them down at a North York apartment was related to the victims, police say. "We understand there is a familial...

1h ago

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business on Royal Windsor Drive east of Winston Churchill Boulevard just before...

1m ago

Top Stories

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

updated

42m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

The union representing more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. Unifor says contract talks are ongoing, but that workers are...

51m ago

Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police
Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police

A driver accused of killing one person and injuring two others after intentionally running them down at a North York apartment was related to the victims, police say. "We understand there is a familial...

1h ago

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business on Royal Windsor Drive east of Winston Churchill Boulevard just before...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

11h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

17h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

20h ago

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

22h ago

More Videos