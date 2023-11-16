Judge allows Ja Morant’s lawyers to argue he acted in self-defense in lawsuit about fight with teen

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Lawyers for Morant are allowed to argue that he was acting in self-defense as part of a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game at the NBA star's house, a judge ruled Thursday, No. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

By Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 1:59 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 2:13 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lawyers for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant are allowed to argue that he was acting in self-defense as part of a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game at the NBA star’s house, a judge ruled Thursday.

Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney set a Dec. 11 hearing where lawyers for Morant and 18-year-old Joshua Holloway will discuss whether Morant is immune from liability under Tennessee law for hitting Holloway during a game at the All-Star player’s Memphis-area home in July 2022.

Morant’s lawyers have acknowledged he punched Holloway one time after Holloway threw a basketball at Morant and the ball hit Morant in the chin. In a July 26 motion, the player’s lawyers said he should be immune from liability under the state’s “stand your ground” law, which allows people who feel threatened at their homes to act with force in certain situations.

The law is used in criminal cases, but Chumney’s ruling clears the way for Morant’s lawyers to apply it in the civil case and attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Morant’s accuser was 17 when the lawsuit was filed. It accuses Morant and friend Davonte Pack of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect, and infliction of emotional distress. An amended complaint identified the plaintiff as Holloway.

Morant filed a countersuit accusing Holloway of slander, battery and assault. No criminal charges have been filed against Morant. Pack has been charged with misdemeanor assault, and a hearing is set for Nov. 21 in state criminal court.

The lawsuit has led to complicated legal arguments, including disagreement about whether the state’s “stand your ground” law can be used to support Morant.

Holloway’s lawyer, Rebecca Adelman, has argued that the self-defense claim under the state law can’t be a reason to dismiss the civil case, partly because there is no ongoing criminal investigation against Morant. She has argued that Holloway has a right to a jury trial, which would not take place if the judge finds that Morant is immune.

Adelman has said the self-defense and immunity arguments came too late in the process. At a July hearing, she called it a “Hail Mary of Hail Marys.”

Will Perry, Morant’s lawyer, has argued there are ways for the “stand your ground” law to apply in civil cases and that Morant is entitled to immunity. He has said the motion was timely because the trial is not scheduled until April 2024.

Lawyers for Morant and Holloway did not provide comment to reporters after the court hearing Thursday.

The NBA suspended Morant for the first 25 games this season after a video of him flashing a handgun was posted online. The video of Morant showing a gun while sitting in the passenger seat of a car was posted after he finished serving an eight-game suspension in March for a video in which he displayed a handgun in a Denver-area strip club.

Morant apologized for both videos.

Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

23m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

17m ago

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes
Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions. Calandra has said the previous housing minister's staff was too...

2h ago

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

23m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

17m ago

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes
Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions. Calandra has said the previous housing minister's staff was too...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

16h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

22h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.
More Videos