Key GOP lawmaker calls for renewal of surveillance tool as he proposes changes to protect privacy

By Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 1:03 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 1:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee called Thursday for the renewal of a key U.S. government surveillance tool as he proposed a series of changes aimed at safeguarding privacy.

The proposals by Rep. Mike Turner are part of a late scramble inside Congress and the White House to guarantee the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows spy agencies to collect emails and other communications. They emerged from a congressional working group and are expected to form the basis of a legislative package that Turner hopes can be passed before Section 702 expires at the end of the year.

“We believe that before the end of the year, we will have a significant package of reforms that will be unprecedented, and at the same time, we will have the renewal of 702,” Turner told reporters.

The section of law at issue permits U.S. officials to collect without a warrant the communications of targeted foreigners who are outside the country and suspected of posing a national security threat. The government also captures the communications of American citizens and others in the U.S. when they’re in contact with those targeted foreigners.

The program has come under scrutiny in the last year following revelations that FBI analysts improperly searched the database of intelligence, including for information about people tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and the racial justice protests of 2020.

The changes described by Turner are meant to heighten the penalties for such abuses, including by allowing Congress to trigger a mandatory inspector general review into alleged violations, and to tighten restrictions on queries, especially ones that are politically sensitive. He also called for allowing only a limited group of FBI supervisors and attorneys to authorize queries of people inside the U.S.

Much of the debate so far has centered on whether U.S. officials should be required to obtain a warrant before accessing intelligence on people inside the U.S.

A bill introduced last week by Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden and other lawmakers included a warrant requirement. The White House, however, has said such a proposal would cross a “red line,” and FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers at a hearing Wednesday that a mandate for a court order would be legally unnecessary and would snarl vital investigations at a time of rising terrorism threats.

“At a time when the FBI director is claiming that we have the largest threat to national security … it would be incredibly dangerous and detrimental for us to either allow 702 to expire or to saddle it in a way that it’s unusable,” Turner said.

Turner said his proposal would require a warrant only when the database query seeks evidence of a specific crime — but not for searches related to national security.

Additional legislative proposals are expected. Asked Thursday about the status of negotiations with Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Turner said Jordan had indicated that he planned to submit a different proposal.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

breaking

0m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

updated

40m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. "Loblaw must come to...

1h ago

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

2h ago

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

14h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

20h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won't alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.
