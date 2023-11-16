Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to a business at a strip mall on Royal Windsor Drive west of Winston Churchill Boulevard just before midnight on Wednesday.

Paramedics say a male victim was found at the scene without vital signs and rushed to hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

With files from Carl Hanstke