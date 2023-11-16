Music Review: Now on vinyl, Shania Twain’s ‘Greatest Hits’ shines anew

This image released by Universal Music Group shows "Greatest Hits" by Shania Twain. (UMG via AP)

By Elise Ryan, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 1:43 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 1:56 pm.

Shania Twain is familiar with the concept of a hit.

Her second album “The Woman in Me” sold 20 million copies. Her next, “Come On Over,” sold 40 million. Her 2004 “Greatest Hits” album was one of its own, selling more than half a million copies in its first week — enough to become the fastest-selling hits album by a female artist in the United States, per the Guinness World Records. It has since been certified four times platinum.

Now, as vinyl records and their players see a resurgence, that album has been remastered for vinyl, available Friday.

The collection, like its original, opens with the shimmery pop version of “Forever and For Always,” a proper introduction to the genre and Shania fun enclosed. This version — coming 19 years after its original release — adds a track from each of the Canadian country star’s most recent albums: “Life’s About To Get Good” from 2017’s “Now” and “Giddy Up!” from this year’s “Queen of Me.”

The 23 songs reveal the cross-genre prowess that saw Twain climb both country and pop charts, and then allowed future country-pop artists — especially female country-pop artists — to do the same. Casual fans won’t notice huge differences in the remastered tracks. The rousing drum beat and melodic fiddle on “Any Man of Mine” still provides a rich background to Twain’s strong vocals, but feels sharpened. The futuristic intro of “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” sounds brighter, “Up!” is still aggressively catchy and optimistic.

Missing, like in 2004, are any songs from Twain’s self-titled debut album. The hits begin instead with those from “The Woman in Me,” her second album and the first produced by her then-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange. As she told The Associated Press in 2020, that album made her a star, but more importantly, gave her more control of her artistry. “In my mind, I was just being myself and that was the great thing of all — to just be able to be myself and let my personality come through in the music,” she said.

That personality shines through on the remastered tracks, its strength emphasized by her consistency. Twain’s voice may have changed in the years between 2002’s “Up!” and “Now” and amid her battle with Lyme disease, but it’s clear she is as confident on “Life’s About to Get Good” and “Giddy Up!” as she is on iconic hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

It’s surprising that it took this long for Twain’s “Greatest Hits” to make it to vinyl — in many ways, a physical record seems like the perfect vessel for such a hitmaker’s greatest hits. The package now comes at a perfect moment: amid a surge in Shania love on the heels of her first tour in five years, ahead of her 2024 return to Las Vegas and just in time for the holidays.

Elise Ryan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

breaking

0m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

updated

37m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. "Loblaw must come to...

1h ago

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

breaking

0m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

updated

37m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. "Loblaw must come to...

1h ago

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

14h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

20h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.
More Videos