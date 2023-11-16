New Subaru Forester, Lucid SUV and Toyota Camry are among vehicles on display at L.A. Auto Show

By The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 1:02 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 1:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An all-new Subaru Forester, a Lucid electric SUV, and a revamped Toyota Camry are among the new automobiles that will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show starting this week.

The public portion of the show runs from Nov. 17 to 26, and like many other auto shows worldwide, it will have far fewer debuts than it had in past years. That’s because many automakers are avoiding the expense of big shows to distance themselves from competitors with online model unveilings.

The Forester and Lucid Gravity SUV will make their global debuts on Thursday’s media day. Toyota will show off the Camry and Crown Signia SUV after unveiling them in Los Angeles before the start of the show.

SUBARU FORESTER

The 2025 version of Subaru’s small SUV gets a new exterior design that looks a little more upright and SUV-like than the current model. The company says the new Forester’s looks emphasize height and strength, yet it gets some aerodynamic improvements. The current 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission carry over from the outgoing model. Subaru says it used stronger welding techniques on the frame to increase rigidity and reduce weight. As a result, the SUV handles better yet has a smoother, quieter ride. All models get Subaru’s Eye Sight driver assist technology that includes automatic emergency braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection. The Forester goes on sale in the U.S. next spring. Prices weren’t announced.

TOYOTA CAMRY

If you want to buy the ninth generation of Toyota’s Camry midsize sedan, you will only be able to get it with a gas-electric hybrid powertrain. Toyota, which has seen hybrid sales grow this year, says it will pair its 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine with the company’s hybrid system to get 225 horsepower with front-wheel-drive and 232 horsepower with all-wheel drive. The company says the new Camry, still America’s top-selling car, will get sportier styling on the outside with a sleeker roof line. Interior materials have been upgraded with softer materials. Although the chassis is the same as the 2024 model, Toyota says it retuned the suspension for more agile handling on curvy roads. Prices and gas mileage weren’t announced. The 2025 Camry was unveiled in Los Angeles before the show started, but will be on display. It’s due in dealerships in the spring.

LUCID GRAVITY SUV

Electric vehicle startup Lucid is hoping to juice up its sales with the Gravity, a luxury SUV in the heart of the U.S. auto market. The new SUV, which the company says will hold seven adults and their gear, has a projected driving range of over 440 miles (700 kilometers). It’s Lucid’s second vehicle after the Air sedan. The company says the Gravity was designed to slip through the air with better aerodynamics than other three-row larger SUVs. The second and third row seats fold flat to create over 112 cubic feet (3.2 cubic meters) of cargo space. The SUV can carry a payload of over 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) and can tow another 6,000 pounds (2,700 kilograms), Lucid said in a statement. Yet the Gravity, built on new underpinnings, will accelerate quickly. It’s expected to go from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in under 3.5 seconds. The SUV will start in the U.S. at under $80,000 excluding shipping. Production is expected to begin late next year.

