Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police

Toronto police investigate after four people were struck by a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building on Cassandra Avenue near Victoria Park Boulevard on Nov. 15, 2023
Toronto police investigate after four people were struck by a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building on Cassandra Avenue near Victoria Park Boulevard on Nov. 15, 2023. (Dan Berry/CityNews)

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 16, 2023 6:59 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 7:10 am.

A driver accused of killing one person and injuring two others after intentionally running them down at a North York apartment was related to the victims, police say.

“We understand there is a familial relation with the four people involved in this,” said Toronto police Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price in an update on Wednesday evening. Investigators have not revealed the exact family relationship between the group.

Toronto police were called to the apartment complex on Cassandra Boulevard near Victoria Park Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of pedestrians being struck by a vehicle.

Three injured victims were found in the parking lot and rushed to a local hospital. Police say a woman in her 60s was pronounced dead and the other two victims — a man and an elderly woman — suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The driver, an elderly man, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody. The homicide unit is investigating and police say the further investigation will determine if the suspect will be charged with first- or second-degree murder.

“We have learned that this was an intentional act on the part of the arrested party,” said Price. “The parties involved are known to each other, there is no further ongoing risk to the public.”

Some neighbours tell CityNews the accused was known to have issues with several residents who lived in the building.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha and Lucas Casaletto

