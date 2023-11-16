Quebec premier offers national funeral for Les Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault is offering the family of Karl Tremblay a national funeral to pay tribute to the renowned singer, who died on Wednesday at the age of 47.

Legault says a “wave of love and sadness” has washed across the province since news broke that the lead singer of folk-rock band Les Cowboys Fringants had died.

Tremblay disclosed his diagnosis with prostate cancer in July 2022 and continued to perform with his band while undergoing chemotherapy this year.

Unofficial gatherings to honour Tremblay are planned across Quebec today, including a 7 p.m. gathering on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, where Tremblay led a memorable performance by the group in July.

Other tributes to Tremblay are pouring in on social media.

Flags are at half-mast in several cities, including Montreal, Quebec City and Repentigny, Que., where the band’ was formed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.

