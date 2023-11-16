Russian soldier back from Ukraine taught a school lesson and then beat up neighbors, officials say

By Emma Burrows, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 2:58 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 3:13 pm.

A Russian soldier recently returned from fighting in Ukraine went to teach schoolchildren about Russia’s military campaign there before later beating up his neighbors, Russian news outlet Ostorozhno Novosti reported on its Telegram channel. It is the latest report of a fighter from Ukraine returning to commit acts of violence in Russia.

The man from the Saratov region in southern Russia had returned from Ukraine on Nov. 13 to his home town of Atkarsk and visited a school the next day to teach children about the war, Ostorozhno Novosti said.

Later that evening “an outrageously cruel and senseless incident” occurred as a married couple were “brutally” beaten in the courtyard of their home, the head of the local district, Viktor Yelin, wrote on his Telegram channel. Yelin confirmed that the man detained was a soldier.

The soldier — named by Ostorozhno Novosti as Dmitry Kiryukhin — had visited the school to take part in a curriculum called “Important Conversations.” It was introduced by Russia’s education ministry after the invasion of Ukraine to ensure children to receive a patriotic education. It has previously used teaching materials that say Ukraine is not a proper country.

Following Kiryukhin’s visit to the school, the children learned “real heroes live here, that courage, bravery and love for the Motherland are the qualities of a patriot and a true citizen of Russia,” the local administration wrote in a since-deleted post on the Russian social network Vkontakte, Ostorozhno Novosti said.

That evening Kiryukhin allegedly attacked the couple. Video posted by the Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram channel shows a man — said to be Kiryukhin — beating another man who lies on the floor in a pool of blood. In the video, a woman arrives screaming and tries to revive the man on the floor, protecting him from blows. The video then shows her being attacked.

The Associated Press cannot independently confirm nor verify any of the reports.

Ostorozhno Novosti quoted the woman as saying her husband sustained a head fracture — Kiryukhin, she said, “simply went crazy.” The Telegram news channel also quoted neighbors as saying Kiryukhin “often made threats,” even before he was sent to Ukraine.

Yelin, the head of the local district, said the soldier’s case will be handled by a military investigation department.

“The streets,” he said, “must be safe for residents at any time of the day.”

Emma Burrows, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

19m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

14m ago

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes
Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions. Calandra has said the previous housing minister's staff was too...

2h ago

