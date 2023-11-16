Spain’s Pedro Sánchez expected to be reelected prime minister despite amnesty controversy

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for the investiture debate and vote at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Sanchez has defended his controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia's separatists in parliament and seeks the endorsement of the chamber to form a new government. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

By Ciarñan Giles And Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 5:21 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 5:26 am.

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, is expected to be chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government in a parliamentary vote Thursday.

The vote comes at the end of nearly two days of debate among party leaders that centered almost entirely on a highly controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia’s separatists that Sánchez agreed to in return for vital support to get elected prime minister again.

Barring any last-minute upsets, Sánchez has the support of six smaller parties, allowing him to reach the absolute majority of 176 lawmakers needed be reelected and form another minority coalition government with the left-wing Sumar (Joining Forces) party.

Spain’s inconclusive national elections on July 23 left a highly fractured parliament. The center-right Popular Party received the most votes in the elections but failed to get enough support to form a government because of its alliances with the far-right Vox party.

The Socialists finished second with 121 seats in the 350-seat Parliament but now have the support of 179 lawmakers following a series of pacts.

It remains to be seen if Sánchez can maintain the support over the next four years.

The amnesty deal that Sánchez’s Socialists signed with two key Catalan separatist parties that command 14 votes would clean the slate for hundreds of Catalan separatists in legal trouble following the northeast region’s illegal 2017 secession bid that sparked Spain’s biggest crisis in decades.

The amnesty law would benefit former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont, who is a fugitive from Spanish law and considered public enemy No. 1 by many Spaniards.

Despite lingering disagreements, the two Catalan parties as well as two Basque ones have said they intend to back Sánchez on Thursday but have let him know that he must fulfill the economic and political deals reached with each of them.

“We respect the agreements we reached. We started negotiations months ago that continue today, and Sánchez’s investiture is just one of the points of the agreement we have signed,” Míriam Nogueras, parliament spokesperson for Puigdemont´s party, Junts, told Catalonia’s RAC1 radio.

Spain’s judiciary has criticized the proposed amnesty. The European Union is reviewing it.

The proposal sparked street protests backed by the Popular Party and Vox which accuse Sánchez of betraying the nation just to stay in power. Protests outside the Socialist party’s headquarters in Madrid turned ugly last week and again on Wednesday night.

The vote is expected after 1100 GMT.

___

Wilson reported from Barcelona.

Ciarñan Giles And Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business at a strip mall on Royal Windsor Drive west of Winston Churchill Boulevard...

22m ago

1 dead, 2 injured after being 'struck intentionally' by driver in North York
1 dead, 2 injured after being 'struck intentionally' by driver in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after three people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York in what investigators say...

6h ago

Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police
Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police

Toronto police are attempting to identify a suspect wanted in a hate-motivated assault after they allegedly asked a taxi driver if he was Muslim before spraying him in the face with an unknown substance....

8h ago

Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation
Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

7h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business at a strip mall on Royal Windsor Drive west of Winston Churchill Boulevard...

22m ago

1 dead, 2 injured after being 'struck intentionally' by driver in North York
1 dead, 2 injured after being 'struck intentionally' by driver in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after three people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York in what investigators say...

6h ago

Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police
Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police

Toronto police are attempting to identify a suspect wanted in a hate-motivated assault after they allegedly asked a taxi driver if he was Muslim before spraying him in the face with an unknown substance....

8h ago

Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation
Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

7h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

12h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

16h ago

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

18h ago

1:47
Indigenous fashion pop-up at the ROM
Indigenous fashion pop-up at the ROM

A new Indigenous market has popped-up at the ROM. Videographer Audra Brown with how the pop-up puts the fashion, accessories, and home accents created by Indigenous designers onto a global stage.

More Videos