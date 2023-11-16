Stakes rise ahead of 2024 election in Michigan as House Democrat announces retirement

FILE - U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2020. Kildee announced Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, that he would be retiring next year after the end of his sixth term. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 4:07 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 4:13 pm.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s six-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee announced Thursday he will not seek reelection, opening another competitive Congressional seat in the battleground state.

Kildee, who currently sits on the House Ways and Means committee, has represented the Flint area in Congress since 2013. He succeeded his uncle, Dale Kildee, who had served in Congress for 36 years.

Earlier this year, the 65-year-old Kildee was diagnosed with a curable form of cancer that he has since had removed. He said the scare made him reassess his “future and path.”

“After spending time with my wife, children and grandchildren and contemplating our future, the time has come for me to step back from public office,” Kildee said in a statement Thursday.

The announcement forces Democrats to defend yet another open seat next year as they attempt to retake the U.S. House, where Republicans currently hold a five-seat majority.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced in February she would not seek reelection in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District — one of the most expensive House races in the nation last year — and would seek an open Senate seat instead. U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a four-term Democrat, announced her retirement in January.

Republicans have already signaled that they will aggressively target the two open House seats in Michigan. Mike Marinella, a spokesperson with the National Republican Campaign Committee, said in a statement after Kildee’s announcement that the party is “looking forward to flipping this seat red.”

Kildee was considered a vulnerable incumbent in 2022 after redistricting shifted his district to include more Republican areas. But Kildee would go on to cruise to a 10 percentage point victory over Republican Paul Junge.

Redistricting also forced Slotkin to run in the newly drawn competitive House district. She would go on to win by 5 percentage points.

Shifting dynamics are expected to make Michigan a more difficult map for Democrats in 2024, with a top-of-ticket presidential race that likely will be closer than Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 10 percentage point win in 2022.

The state’s open Senate race is also expected to be highly contested. Slotkin has led a field of Democratic candidates, while three high-profile Republican candidates, including two former U.S. representatives and a former Detroit Police Chief, are all contending for the GOP nomination.

Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

1h ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers
Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers

Child care advocates warn a new plan from the provincial and federal governments doesn't go far enough to retain workers and boost the industry as they approach $10/day care. The Comprehensive Childcare...

20m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

1h ago

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

1h ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers
Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers

Child care advocates warn a new plan from the provincial and federal governments doesn't go far enough to retain workers and boost the industry as they approach $10/day care. The Comprehensive Childcare...

20m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

3h ago

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

17h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

23h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

More Videos