Steve Aoki builds a universe on ‘HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix.’ He also plans to go to the moon

Steve Aoki poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 4:09 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 4:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the EDM DJ Steve Aoki, the next frontier is the final one.

Last year, it was announced he was on the manifest for the dearMoon Project, the first planned civilian mission to the moon. A trip to outer space makes a lot of sense for the forward-thinking creator, who’s releasing “HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix” on Friday.

The first installment of the conceptual series, 2022’s pop-punk-infused “HiROQUEST: Genesis,” introduced the protagonist Hiro, tasked with collecting magical rings to save the world. On “HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix,” his story continues, and a new antagonist is introduced. The project has a collectible card component, and Aoki is writing a graphic novel — slated for release early next year — to tie the albums’ narratives together.

Beyond the lore, of course, are the songs. Sonically, “HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix” is a detour from the first release.

“I’m inspired by the world around me, and the world around me has changed quite a lot. ‘HiROQUEST 1’ was made during the pandemic, so I was going and picking up my guitar,” he says, “listening to more punk and hardcore.”

The new release, on the other hand, is inspired by his life on the road: It’s an eclectic ride that finds cohesion in unrelenting energy, one that’s “far more dance, far more electronic, far more club banger,” Aoki says.

It also includes more Latin rhythms, with features from the boy band CNCO, Mexican singers Danna Paola and Ángela Aguilar and Argentine singers Tini and La Joaqui. Each featured artist (including Paris Hilton, on a breathy dance single) is connected to a character in the concept record’s plot.

“Latin culture is now, endemically and fundamentally part of my musical trajectory. It is always going to be a part of every album and project that I do,” he says, adding that “70-80%” of the artists that come through his studio in Las Vegas are Latin artists.

There are also a few reimaginations of nostalgic classics, with Aoki working with Akon to update “Locked Up,” or adding a hard drop to MGMT’s “Kids.” The latter is how Aoki closes his live sets now, “kicked up, like, 40 BPMs,” he says.

Those are the results of studio experimentations, thinking across different genres, cultures and languages. As Aoki sees it, an artist “has to innovate, because music and culture is unforgiving and it will leave you in the dust,” he says. “We’re all expendable.”

As for his journey into space, he’s undergone many physical and medical examinations but hasn’t yet begin the “pretty intensive” astronaut training protocol. A date has yet to be set for the launch, but he’ll be prepared.

“In my schedule, I’m doing 203 shows a year. I was willing to drop a ton of shows to do that, plus a seven-day voyage,” he says.

In the meantime, Aoki says he knows how the “HiROQUEST” saga will end, but he’s not telling more. It’s about the journey, after all.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

1h ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers
Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers

Child care advocates warn a new plan from the provincial and federal governments doesn't go far enough to retain workers and boost the industry as they approach $10/day care. The Comprehensive Childcare...

21m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

1h ago

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

1h ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers
Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers

Child care advocates warn a new plan from the provincial and federal governments doesn't go far enough to retain workers and boost the industry as they approach $10/day care. The Comprehensive Childcare...

21m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

3h ago

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

17h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

23h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

More Videos