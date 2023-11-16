Syria’s president grants amnesty, reduced sentences on anniversary of coup that put father in power

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad waves for his supporters at a polling station during the Presidential elections in the town of Douma, in the eastern Ghouta region, near the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. French judicial authorities on Wednesday issued international arrest warrants for Syrian President Bashar Assad, his brother Maher, and two army generals alleging their involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity, including in chemical attacks in 2013 on rebel-held Damascus suburbs, lawyers for Syrian victims said. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 2:10 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 2:12 pm.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s president issued a decree granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed prior to Thursday, his office and state media reported.

No reason was given for the amnesty but it came on the anniversary of the 1970 coup that brought the father and predecessor of President Bashar Assad to power.

Assad has issued similar amnesties since the country’s deadly conflict that has killed half a million people began in March 2011.

The decree grants a complete pardon for misdemeanor convictions and people serving prison sentences who have reached the age of 70, or those who have incurable diseases.

It said that those who were sentenced to death will have their sentences commuted to life in prison and those who were sentenced to life in prison will end up serving 20 years.

The decree did not include an amnesty for the crimes of weapons smuggling or crimes resulting in deaths.

On Wednesday, French judicial authorities issued international arrest warrants for Assad, his brother and two army generals for alleged complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity, lawyers for Syrian victims said. They include a 2013 chemical attack on rebel-held Damascus suburbs.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

24m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

18m ago

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes
Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions. Calandra has said the previous housing minister's staff was too...

2h ago

