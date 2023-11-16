Teacher, assistant principal charged in paddling of elementary school student

By The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 2:08 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 2:12 pm.

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Two educators in Tennessee are facing criminal charges stemming from the paddling of an elementary school student.

A Jackson County grand jury indicted a Dodson Branch Elementary School teacher last week on a charge of simple assault and an assistant principal on a charge of criminal responsibility of assault, news outlets reported. Both entered a plea of not guilty, a court clerk said.

The charges stem from an Oct. 4 incident at the school involving a student who had been paddled twice by the teacher while the assistant principal was present, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The student later complained of pain and was examined at a medical facility, the statement said. No other details were released.

Although many schools districts in Tennessee no longer use corporal punishment, there’s no state law banning it. State lawmakers passed new policies and procedures this year for schools still using it. The Jackson County School Board’s corporal punishment policy includes the new state requirements along with others, the Tennessean reported, citing documents.

The educators have been placed on administrative leave and the district is cooperating with the authorities, Jackson County Director of Schools Jason Hardy told the newspaper.

“We hope this matter is resolved in a timely matter and that we may continue to serve our students to the best of our ability,” Hardy said.

A call to a lawyer representing the teacher wasn’t immediately returned. It wasn’t clear whether the assistant principal has hired an attorney.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

24m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

18m ago

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes
Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions. Calandra has said the previous housing minister's staff was too...

2h ago

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

24m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

18m ago

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes
Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions. Calandra has said the previous housing minister's staff was too...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

16h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

22h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.
More Videos