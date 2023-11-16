Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students.

On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International Institute, an international private school located in the area of Church Street and Carlton Street.

Police said the accused was a teacher at the school where he taught the 18-year-old female victim and that in July 2023, the teacher sexually assaulted the young woman.

On November 2, 2023, investigators charged 48-year-old Hossein Alizadeh with sexual assault. He’s scheduled to appear in court on January 4, 2024.

Police said Alizadeh was employed at TAIE International Institute as a teacher between 2018 and 2023.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.