Woman arrested for deliberately setting fire to house in Cabbagetown: police

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly deliberately set fire to a house in Cabbagetown on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the house on River Street, just north of Gerrard Street East, around 6:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire crews said they encountered two vacant homes fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the second floor of one of the homes. The fire eventually spread to neighbouring homes.

Two residents needed to be evacuated from one of the adjacent buildings. No injuries were reported.

Police allege the fire was started by someone deliberately. Officers arrested 41-year-old Jeannine Hilles, of no fixed address, and charged her with arson and failure to comply with a release.