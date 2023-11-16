Toronto man, 20, charged with possessing child porn

A 20-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Police arrested the man on Wednesday.

He was identified as 20-year-old Malcolm Bryce-Brown of Toronto. He’s facing one count of possessing child pornography.

He was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

A Toronto police spokesperson said members of the public can report any online exploitation at Canada’s National Tipline for Reporting the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children at cybertip.ca.

“The Toronto Police Service recognizes that parents and caregivers are the frontline when it comes to protecting children on the Internet and electronic devices,” they wrote.

“We encourage you to remain vigilant in your efforts – the safety tips outlined below are recommended for children of any age.”