Toronto man, 20, charged with possessing child porn

Back of Toronto Police officer
Back of Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer wearing vest. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 16, 2023 6:54 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 6:55 pm.

A 20-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Police arrested the man on Wednesday.

He was identified as 20-year-old Malcolm Bryce-Brown of Toronto. He’s facing one count of possessing child pornography.

He was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

A Toronto police spokesperson said members of the public can report any online exploitation at Canada’s National Tipline for Reporting the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children at cybertip.ca.

“The Toronto Police Service recognizes that parents and caregivers are the frontline when it comes to protecting children on the Internet and electronic devices,” they wrote.

“We encourage you to remain vigilant in your efforts – the safety tips outlined below are recommended for children of any age.”

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

1h ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

2h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

1h ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

