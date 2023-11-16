Cold weather and rain is on the horizon after an unusually warm stretch in Toronto, GTA

Try to enjoy the conditions in Toronto on Thursday, as the end of the week will bring rain and a rapid shift in cold temperatures across much of southern Ontario.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 16, 2023 4:13 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 4:15 pm.

Here’s to hoping you were able to enjoy the recent stretch of sweater weather felt throughout Toronto and much of southern Ontario this week, as that will be coming to an end for now.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will suddenly conclude, with 5 to 10 mm of rain on the way for Toronto and the GTA to end the week. While daytime temperatures should reach 13 C tomorrow, a drop of a few degrees will come on Saturday, with a forecasted high of 6 C that will feel more like 4 C.

It will be even cooler on Sunday, with a daytime high of 6 C but feeling closer to 2 C. The start of next week could see a brisk day back to work and school, as Arctic air will lead to a forecasted high of 3 C, though it will feel like 1 C.

Thankfully, after the wet weather on Friday, the next 72 hours will be mostly sunny.

Canadian forecasters are watching the potential for a stretch of colder, possibly wintry weather for parts of the region. Milder weather is expected to return in early December, though that is subject to change.

In terms of the first snowfall, don’t bank on it just yet. Even if the snow makes it into the region, accumulations aren’t expected to be much.

The average November snowfall at Toronto Pearson Airport is around 9 cm. The highest recorded November snowfall in Toronto was 61 cm, which occurred in 1940.

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

1h ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

1h ago

Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers
Advocates say increase to Ontario ECE wages doesn't go far enough for retention of workers

Child care advocates warn a new plan from the provincial and federal governments doesn't go far enough to retain workers and boost the industry as they approach $10/day care. The Comprehensive Childcare...

18m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.  "Loblaw must come...

1h ago

