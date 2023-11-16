Violent protests break out ahead of Bulgaria-Hungary soccer qualifier

Hungary's Martin Adam, left, and Bulgaria's Martin Minchev, right, challenge for the ball during the Euro 2024 group G qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Hungary at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Tibor Illyes/MTI via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 1:20 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 1:26 pm.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarian football supporters on Thursday took to the streets of the capital, Sofia, in protest over the management of the national football union, a demonstration that eventually turned violent.

The qualifying match between Bulgaria and Hungary for next year’s European soccer championship fell victim to a bitter dispute between the management of the Bulgarian Football Union and soccer fans from across the Balkan country.

Minutes before the kickoff, fans began to throw makeshift bombs, stones and plastic bottles at the police. After trash cans were set on fire, police responded with water cannon. Media reported that several protesters were injured.

The last straw that infuriated the fans, whose anger had been simmering for a long time, came with the union’s decision to play Thursday’s match in front of empty stands at the national stadium in the capital.

Some 1,600 police in riot gear were dispatched to secure the area around the empty stadium in downtown Sofia.

The Bulgarian national team has failed to qualify for a major tournament for nearly two decades. After the latest two humiliating defeats by Albania and Lithuania in October, fans called for a nationwide protest, blaming the union’s managers for the poor results and calling for their resignations.

In previous weeks, soccer fans have been shouting “Resign!” in the 18th minute of every championship match, addressing the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Borislav Mihaylov and his aides, who have been at the helm for the past 18 years.

Fearing new riots against his leadership, last week Mihaylov asked UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, to order the game to be played behind closed doors due to exceptional circumstances.

“The Bulgarian Football Union has provided UEFA with necessary guarantees from the relevant local authorities and stadium management in Sofia to host the match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium without spectators,” said a UEFA statement.

Fans said the union’s move was “unprecedented”, as there is no other case in soccer history where a football union has voluntarily asked to host a football match without fans.

The decision fueled anger not only amid Bulgarian fans. The state-run news agency BTA reported that many Hungarians with tickets decided to travel to Bulgaria regardless of whether they would be allowed into the stadium. As they had already planned their trip, they intended to join the Bulgarian fans’ protest, according to BTA.

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

breaking

1m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

updated

38m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. "Loblaw must come to...

1h ago

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

2h ago

