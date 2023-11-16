Voting begins in Madagascar presidential election boycotted by most opposition leaders

People wait for a polling station to open in the presidential elections in Antananarivo, Madagascar Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina is pushing ahead with a presidential election Thursday, that could give him a third term, even as opposition protests roil the country and the majority of candidates have announced a boycott. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe)

By Sarah Tetaud, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 4:43 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 6:12 am.

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — People in Madagascar trickled to polling stations Thursday as voting opened in a presidential election boycotted by the majority of candidates following weeks of unrest and court battles.

In the capital of Antananarivo, where a night-time curfew ended two hours before voting started, many people said they were heeding calls by a collective of 10 candidates to stay away from voting booths.

Opposition leaders and civil society groups had also called for a postponement of the election.

The situation was calm in the capital despite weeks of unrest, but tension was palpable at some polling stations where some people refused to talk to journalists. At one polling station, people warned each other against making comments after being approached by an Associated Press journalist.

Voters’ choices were limited to three men after 10 candidates announced they were pulling out of the election this week, alleging that conditions for a legitimate and fair vote haven’t been met.

Andry Rajoelina is seeking reelection for a second term and is riding on a record of being the “Builder President” for infrastructure projects that some say have turned into white elephants.

A violent crackdown on protests by security forces ahead of the election has tainted his democratic credentials, while a struggling economy, lack of social services and widespread poverty weigh down his popularity.

The 49-year-old former DJ’s biggest challenge comes from a former ally-turned-foe, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko. Randrianasoloniaiko is a wealthy 51-year-old businessman who is also the deputy for Tuléar city under Rajoelina’s IRD party in the island’s far south. He distanced himself from Rajoelina ahead of the election.

A third candidate is Sendrison Daniela Raderanirina, a relatively unknown 62-year-old who has lived mainly in France to pursue a career in information technology.

Rajoelina says he is confident, declaring that “no one can take victory away from me.”

Opposition figures boycotting the election, including two former presidents, say he should have been stripped of his Malagasy nationality and disqualified because he obtained French citizenship in 2014. Rajoelina said he took up dual citizenship to secure his children’s education in former colonizer France. The country’s highest court ruled in his favor.

They also allege that the national electoral commission and judiciary lack independence.

Most of Madagascar’s 30 million people live in poverty in a country whose economy is anchored in agriculture and tourism and but is largely dependent on foreign aid.

Sarah Tetaud, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business at a strip mall on Royal Windsor Drive west of Winston Churchill Boulevard...

18m ago

1 dead, 2 injured after being 'struck intentionally' by driver in North York
1 dead, 2 injured after being 'struck intentionally' by driver in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after three people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York in what investigators say...

6h ago

Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police
Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police

Toronto police are attempting to identify a suspect wanted in a hate-motivated assault after they allegedly asked a taxi driver if he was Muslim before spraying him in the face with an unknown substance....

8h ago

Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation
Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

6h ago

