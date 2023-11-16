Woman, 37, charged with murder in case of missing Richmond Hill man

A 37-year-old woman is facing a murder charge in the death of a missing Richmond Hill man.

Police say 30-year-old Kevin Bonada Rosas was last seen at his home on Elmwood Avenue on June 21, 2018. He was reported missing by his family five days later.

His disappearance was deemed suspicious and in April 2021 the homicide unit began investigating.

On June 5 this year, human remains were found buried in the yard of the man’s home on Elmwood Avenue and a forensic examination concluded them to be the remains of Rosas.

The cause of death has not been released.

Anoshirvan Shirizadeh of Richmond Hill has been charged with second-degree murder.