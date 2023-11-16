WWE collaborating with Big 12 Conference during championship game next month

File - Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, wearing a WWE belt, celebrates the team's Super Bowl victory at a gathering in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The WWE is collaborating with the Big 12 Conference for their championship game next month, as the sports entertainment company further strengthens its relationship with various sports organizations. The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be held on Dec. 2, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2023 12:02 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 12:26 pm.

The WWE is collaborating with the Big 12 Conference for their championship game next month as the sports entertainment company further strengthens ties with outside sports organizations.

The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be held on Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As part of the partnership, the game’s most outstanding player will receive a custom-made WWE championship title belt and a co-branded WWE X Big 12 logo will appear throughout the stadium and on the field. The Big 12 Conference and WWE will also collaborate on a Big 12 Championship merchandise line, which will be available online and at the stadium’s team stores.

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said Thursday. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the Conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

WWE, which is part of TKO Group Holdings, is no stranger to such collaborations. Last year it reached a deal with the SEC and its schools for custom title belts.

In 2021 the company struck a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball to create MLB-inspired WWE Championship title belts and accessories featuring the logos of all 30 MLB clubs. In August WWE announced a similar deal with the National Football League.

The announcement with the NFL came after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes posted a photo of himself on Twitter in February holding the Vince Lombardi trophy in one hand, and a WWE belt in the other. The post currently has more than 24 million views.

By working with the WWE, the Big 12 is gaining access to the company’s formidable social media presence.

WWE has also taken the opportunity look for potential future wrestling superstars at the college level, creating the “Next In Line” program in 2021 to provide college athletes with an avenue to explore a possible career with WWE.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

updated

12m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. "Loblaw must come to...

updated

34m ago

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

59m ago

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business on Royal Windsor Drive east of Winston Churchill Boulevard just before...

1h ago

Top Stories

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

updated

12m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. "Loblaw must come to...

updated

34m ago

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

59m ago

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business on Royal Windsor Drive east of Winston Churchill Boulevard just before...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

13h ago

2:36
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation
Brass Rail building being considered for heritage designation

The history of one of the city's oldest strip clubs could be preserved if the building at 699 Yonge Street is designated a heritage property. Redevelopment of the property is being proposed. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

18h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

22h ago

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.
More Videos