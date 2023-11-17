Blue Jays to non-tender Adam Cimber, reliever will become free agent

Adam Cimber
Reliever Adam Cimber pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 17, 2023 7:06 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 7:11 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to non-tender reliever Adam Cimber before Friday’s 8 p.m. ET deadline, which will make him a free agent, according to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Major league teams have the option to non-tender arbitration-eligible players instead of agreeing on a salary for the new season. Cimber was projected to earn around $3.2 million for 2024.

Once the move becomes official, the 33-year-old will be a free agent for the first time in his career.

Cimber was acquired from the Miami Marlins in June 2021 along with outfielder Corey Dickerson for a prospect and infielder Joe Panik. He settled in as one of the Blue Jays’ most consistent relievers, pitching to a 1.69 ERA across 39 games.

He followed up the success in 2022, appearing in a major-league-high 77 games out of the bullpen for Toronto and finishing with a 2.80 ERA and 58 strikeouts across 70 2/3 innings.

Injuries greatly impacted Cimber this past season. He was limited to 22 games and struggled with a 7.40 ERA. In June, a shoulder issue caused him to be placed on the injured list, and he missed the rest of the regular season.

The move will free up a spot on Toronto’s 40-man roster, assuming no other players are non-tendered by the deadline.

The Blue Jays have several arbitration-eligible players, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jordan Romano, Alejandro Kirk, and Daulton Varsho, to name a few. Guerrero is likely to earn just over $20 million in arbitration.

Santiago Espinal, who is projected to earn around $2.5 million in arbitration, is another non-tender candidate. An All-Star in 2022, Espinal appeared in 93 games this season hitting .248/.310/.335 with two home runs and 25 RBIs.

