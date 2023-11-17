Allison Russell, Burton Cummings, Tom Cochrane set for Gordon Lightfoot charity show

A packed lineup of Canadian musicians is headed to Massey Hall next year for a concert tribute to late folk legend Gordon Lightfoot. Lightfoot poses for a photo as he attends "LIGHTHEADED: A Gordon Lightfoot State of Mind" at The Eglinton Grand, in Toronto, Thursday, March 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2023 11:53 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 11:56 am.

TORONTO — A packed lineup of Canadian musicians is headed to Massey Hall for a concert tribute to late folk legend Gordon Lightfoot next year.

Grammy nominee Allison Russell, the Guess Who’s Burton Cummings and rocker Tom Cochrane are among a dozen names set to appear at Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot on May 23.

The evening will pay tribute to Lightfoot’s music and legacy at his favourite venue in Toronto, with Blue Rodeo and members of Lightfoot’s longtime band serving as dual house bands.

Some other artists set to appear include folkie Sylvia Tyson, country singer William Prince and rising Oji-Cree musician Aysanabee, with more names to be added ahead of the show.

The “Sundown” and “If You Could Read My Mind” singer died in May after a series of health problems, leading to tributes from across the world.

Tickets for Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot go on sale Thursday through Massey Hall’s website and by calling the venue’s box office.

Proceeds will go towards Massey Hall’s non-profit revitalization fund for the venue, which also supports artist development and education.

The concert announcement was made Friday on what would’ve been Lightfoot’s 85th birthday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

