British writer A.S. Byatt, author of the novel ‘Possession,’ dies at 87

By The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 9:29 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 9:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Author A.S. Byatt, whose books include the Booker Prize-winning novel “Possession,” has died at the age of 87.

Byatt’s publisher, Chatto & Windus, said Friday that the author died “peacefully at home surrounded by close family.”

Byatt wrote two dozen books, starting with her first novel, “The Shadow of the Sun” in 1964.

“Possession,” published in 1990, follows two modern-day academics investigating the lives of a pair of Victorian poets. It won the prestigious Booker Prize that year and was adapted as a 2002 film starring Gwyneth Paltrow.

Her other books include four novels exploring Britain in the 1950s and 60s, known as the Frederica Quartet — “The Virgin in the Garden,” “Still Life,” “Babel Tower” and “A Whistling Woman” – and “The Children’s Book” (2009). A book of short stories, “Medusa’s Ankles,” was published in 2021.

Clara Farmer, Byatt’s publisher at Chatto & Windus, said the author’s books — translated into 38 languages — were “the most wonderful jewel-boxes of stories and ideas.”

“We mourn her loss but it’s a comfort to know that her penetrating works will dazzle, shine and refract in the minds of readers for generations to come,” Farmer said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

1h ago

Vaughan Islamic community centre evacuated due to bomb threat
Vaughan Islamic community centre evacuated due to bomb threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to an alleged bomb threat. York Regional Police (YRP) said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive on...

1h ago

Rogers expands cell service to all TTC subway stations, including Vaughan extension tunnel
Rogers expands cell service to all TTC subway stations, including Vaughan extension tunnel

Rogers Communications has expanded 5G wireless services to all TTC subway stations, as well as along the tunnel in the Vaughan extension. In an update on Friday, the company said 5G service will be...

3h ago

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

14h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

1h ago

Vaughan Islamic community centre evacuated due to bomb threat
Vaughan Islamic community centre evacuated due to bomb threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to an alleged bomb threat. York Regional Police (YRP) said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive on...

1h ago

Rogers expands cell service to all TTC subway stations, including Vaughan extension tunnel
Rogers expands cell service to all TTC subway stations, including Vaughan extension tunnel

Rogers Communications has expanded 5G wireless services to all TTC subway stations, as well as along the tunnel in the Vaughan extension. In an update on Friday, the company said 5G service will be...

3h ago

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.

14h ago

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.

14h ago

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

15h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

15h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

20h ago

More Videos