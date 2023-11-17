Buy a Car?! In This Economy?!

In This Economy podcast
In This Economy podcast

By Analysis by In This Economy Podcast

Posted November 17, 2023 7:07 am.

In this episode from our podcast partner, In This Economy?!, Suki is in the market for her first car. She would like to purchase an electric vehicle but doesn’t know if she can really afford it.

Jordan interviews auto industry expert Lorraine Sommerfeld to better understand current market trends and develop a roadmap for buying a car right now. For the first time in most of our lives, used vehicles are gaining value, not losing it — which creates an incredibly tough market in which to find deals. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be done.

