3 brands of cantaloupe recalled due to risk of salmonella

sliced melon in bowl
Cantaloupes cut up inside a bowl. Photo: Mitchell Griest.

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2023 3:11 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling three brands of cantaloupes because they may be contaminated with salmonella. 

The brands are Malichita, Save on Foods and Urban Fare and include not only whole cantaloupes, but pre-cut chunks, fruit salads and platters containing the fruit. 

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there have been eight reported salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita cantaloupes in that province.

The food inspection agency says the affected Malichita cantaloupes were sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 14, inclusive. 

It says the affected Save on Foods and Urban Fare products have best-before dates up to and including Nov. 9.  

The cantaloupes were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon. 

The food inspection agency says consumers should throw out any affected products and contact a healthcare professional if they think they’ve become sick with salmonella. 

It says food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people ill. 

Symptoms usually start between six and 72 hours after exposure. They can include chills, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and a sudden headache. 

Most people recover on their own within a week, but some people may get more seriously ill and require hospitalization.

Young children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness from salmonella. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

This is a corrected story. A previous version erroneously reported that the affected Save on Foods and Urban Fare cantaloupe products were sold up to Nov. 9. In fact, the affected products have best before dates up to and including Nov. 9.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

13m ago

More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA
More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathroom reglazing company CityNews told you about back in August is facing more criticism from customers and appears to still be in business. “They just painted our tub, took cash and never responded...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

4h ago

Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police
Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a "blatant disregard for...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

13m ago

More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA
More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathroom reglazing company CityNews told you about back in August is facing more criticism from customers and appears to still be in business. “They just painted our tub, took cash and never responded...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

4h ago

Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police
Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a "blatant disregard for...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.

20h ago

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.

20h ago

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

21h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

21h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.
More Videos