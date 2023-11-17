EverWind gets push in Canadian hydrogen race with $125-million loan from Ottawa

The federal government is backing a massive wind-powered hydrogen project in Nova Scotia with a $125-million loan. Sean Fraser, the federal minister of housing, infrastructure and communities, was in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., today to announce that Ottawa had reached an agreement in principle for the financing with EverWind Fuels, the company behind the project. Fraser rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2023 3:12 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 3:14 pm.

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. — The federal government is backing a massive wind-powered hydrogen project in Nova Scotia with a $125-million loan.

Sean Fraser, federal minister of housing, infrastructure and communities, was in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., today to announce that Ottawa had reached an agreement in principle for financing with EverWind Fuels, the company behind the project.

EverWind is angling to build wind-powered hydrogen and ammonia plants in southern Cape Breton and export the fuel to European markets.

The company hopes it will be the first green hydrogen and ammonia facility in the country and aims to be producing more than 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia each year, beginning in 2025.

Fraser, who is from Nova Scotia, told reporters the project will bring much-needed jobs to a rural part of the province and help Canada establish itself as a trusted supplier of green energy to international markets.

Trent Vichie, EverWind’s chief executive, says he wants Atlantic Canada to be a leader in what he called a “global race” to produce cleaner fuels.

“I think this is a once-a-lifetime opportunity to be a global leader in clean energy,” he told reporters.

EverWind is looking to build a similar project on Newfoundland’s Burin Peninsula. The Newfoundland and Labrador government gave EverWind the green light in August to apply for Crown land in order to proceed with its plans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

