Driver facing charge of impaired driving causing death in Gardiner crash

A driver is facing an upgraded charge following a single-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway last weekend that has now claimed the life of a 22-year-old passenger in the sedan.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, police were called to the area of the expressway near Jameson Avenue.

Police say the 22-year-old driver in Nissan Maxima was travelling west on the Gardiner when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guard rail.

The passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Thursday.

Three other people in the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash.

Police initially charged Stefano Odorico, from Weston, with three impaired driving offences. Investigators say the charges will be upgraded to impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.