Driver facing charge of impaired driving causing death in Gardiner crash

Toronto Police cruiser
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 17, 2023 12:28 pm.

A driver is facing an upgraded charge following a single-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway last weekend that has now claimed the life of a 22-year-old passenger in the sedan.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, police were called to the area of the expressway near Jameson Avenue.

Police say the 22-year-old driver in Nissan Maxima was travelling west on the Gardiner when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guard rail.

The passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Thursday.

Three other people in the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash.

Police initially charged Stefano Odorico, from Weston, with three impaired driving offences. Investigators say the charges will be upgraded to impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police evacuate Jewish school in North York after threat was received
Police evacuate Jewish school in North York after threat was received

Toronto police are investigating after a threat was made against a Jewish high school in North York. Investigators say students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington Avenue...

DEVELOPING

26m ago

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

1h ago

Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police
Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a "blatant disregard for...

2h ago

TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies
TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies

Commuters who use the TTC and another transit agency to get in and out of the GTA could soon find themselves paying one single fare in the new year. A report going before the TTC board at its meeting...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police evacuate Jewish school in North York after threat was received
Police evacuate Jewish school in North York after threat was received

Toronto police are investigating after a threat was made against a Jewish high school in North York. Investigators say students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington Avenue...

DEVELOPING

26m ago

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

1h ago

Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police
Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a "blatant disregard for...

2h ago

TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies
TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies

Commuters who use the TTC and another transit agency to get in and out of the GTA could soon find themselves paying one single fare in the new year. A report going before the TTC board at its meeting...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.

17h ago

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.

17h ago

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

18h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

18h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

23h ago

More Videos